TWD Season 10+ Info; Animated "Tales"; New Frontier for Carol, Daryl

During AMC's TWD Universe Preview Special, host Chris Hardwick spoke with The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and returning star Lauren Cohan (Maggie) about the future of not just TWD but also the franchise overall- and they didn't disappoint. Here's a look at what we learned:

"The Walking Dead": With regards to those extra six episodes, Kang says they will deal with the aftermath of The Whisperer War with a deeper dive into Maggie's backstory from the past ten years (including her metal-masked companion) as well as a number of other characters to see how they're processing the fallout. Kang promises they will be "doing something different from what was done" during the main part of the tenth season.

Daryl/Carol Spinoff: Though TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple couldn't be there, Hardwick did read a message from him that teased that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) would be heading off into new "frontier" when the original series wraps, giving the impression that the spinoff will relate directly to how TWDU stands by the end of TWD's last season.

"Tales of the Walking Dead": Though TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple couldn't be there, Hardwick did read a message from him that teased that the anthology series will feature familiar and new faces from all over the TWDU and all over the timeline. Gimple also promises that they will be playing with different formats, including animation, the use of music, and more. Cohan said she would like to see either an Alpha (Samantha Morton) or Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) story during the series' run.

But wait! That's not all! Just to make sure everyone's scorecards are updated on what went on during the previous seven Season 10 episodes heading into the season-ender, the fine folks at TWD were kind enough to recap all the "cheat sheet" notes you'll need to charge headlong into "A Certain Doom" with… cautious optimism?

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.