Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan "Feeling Sentimental" About Anniversary

"Agent Cooper" Kyle MacLachlan is "feeling sentimental" on social media about the 32nd anniversary of the end of Twin Peaks Season 2.

While the gum you like may or may not be coming back in style, Kyle MacLachlan's time on Twin Peaks is always in style, and he's getting sentimental on a special series anniversary. It's been 32 years since the series concluded its second season, and the story wouldn't be brought to life again until 2017. Showtime brought the series back with Twin Peaks: The Return, and although divisive for fans, that continuation was something unique. Created back in 1990 by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the television series mixed multiple genres that held onto a cultural landscape and actors involved.

In season one of Twin Peaks, An idiosyncratic FBI agent, Dale Cooper (MacLachlan), investigates the murder of a young woman, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks. Wrapping up after cancellation and behind-the-scenes disputes between Lynch and ABC, season two went through a lot of revelations and mysteries concerning Palmer and the town itself. It feels random, but it makes sense in the grand scheme as to why the series became such a cultural icon in the television landscape. The same could be said for MacLachlan himself. Agent Cooper was the focus of one of my biggest research proposals and studies in college. There's a whole mixture of reasons why this is a character we follow and adore so much as fans and even as casual viewers.

Feeling sentimental lately; there must be something in the air. Or maybe it's because it's been 32 years since the first half of the #TwinPeaks concluded. Time flies when you're locked in a strange room with your doppelgänger. Anyway, don't be a stranger. 🦉☕ pic.twitter.com/Ucw9gUCuD5 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

MacLachlan shows love and dedication for the fandom online, often embracing memes or artwork inspired by Twin Peaks. The man even owns and makes wine, Pursued by Bear, which echoes the essence of Agent Cooper's statement in the series regarding surrounding nature and energy. It makes sense that 32 years later, he'd write a post that embodied Agent Cooper's beloved warmth and kind-hearted love for communion with others. While he's been featured in other big titles such as Sex and the City and Portlandia, he's about to dive into more with the upcoming Fallout series on Prime Video.

