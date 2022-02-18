Two Sentence Horror Stories Unleashes Our Exclusive S03 Finale Preview

Fans that have contracted a "Fright Fever" can get their prescription filled this Sunday on The CW as the current season of Two Sentence Horror Stories comes to an end. Thanks to the network, Bleeding Cool is happy to share an exclusive first-look preview for the final episode of Season Three entitled "Heirloom." You may recall that the horror anthology began when the short tales of terror premiered online in 2017 before moving to The CW shortly after for a full season and a "haunted house" to call home. The show explores the primal fears within and often the social fears that come along with that but always adds its own unique twist.

Taking apart and dissecting the horrific parts of society in creative and terrifying ways, Two Sentence Horror Stories has made a name for itself by taking the genre to network television and redefining the anthology in every episode, not just every season. So if late-night swings from a creepy old tree are your thing, you will enjoy this final installment of the season. If you think you are sound enough, steady your mind for the creeping horror that awaits and dig into this exclusive sneak peek and episode breakdown of the Season 3 finale "Heirloom" from our good friends over at The CW:

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 Finale "Heirloom": THE ROOTS OF THE TREE RUN DEEP… A recent widower and his daughter find their new home sits on haunted land with deeply rooted horror spanning generations. Romaine Waite, Alaysia Jackson, Erin Karpluk, BJ Harrison, Sossina Shenkute, Randy Jernidier, Vaughn Clements, and Leanne Buchanan star. Directed by DuBois Ashong and written by Lekethia Dalcoe.

​​Inspired by online microfiction, Two Sentence Horror Stories is a critically acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering on everyday people and diverse, intersectional perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues that exist within our modern society. Created by Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories is from award-winning studio Stage 13. Season three was executive produced by Miao, Lisa Morales (Queen Sugar, Shameless), and Liz Levine (Story of A Girl, Toad Road).