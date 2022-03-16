Unbroken: Scott Bakula Joins NBC Pilot (Just Not THAT NBC Pilot)

Here's the good news! Earlier today, it was announced that Scott Bakula had joined the cast of what's looking to be a pilot for a series with some major potential. Okay, now the fine print. As much as we would like to report otherwise, it's not the upcoming pilot for the Quantum Leap reboot that's currently in development (unfortunately). But for Bakula, it's a great opportunity to stretch his creative wings even further as the lead in writer & executive producer Shaun Cassidy's Unbroken (working title). In the ranch drama, three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo. Bakula's Ash Holleran is a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who's desperate to hold on to the California ranch that's been in his family for generations. With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC," said Bakula. "Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family's 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises. He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana. It's a character I haven't played before and I can't wait to get back in the saddle again." The actor joins previously-announced series regulars Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Oluniké Adeliyi. Bronwen Hughes directs and executive produces the pilot, with Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) serving as the studio.