Uncoupled: "Emily in Paris" EP Darren Starr Sets New Netflix Series

Netflix has ordered eight episodes for the first season of Uncoupled, a new comedy from Darren Star, the creator and executive producer of Emily in Paris, which has turned out to be Netflix's most popular comedy series of 2020. Jefferey Richman, the creator and executive producer of Modern Family, came up with Uncoupled, a comedy about a 40-year man named Michael whose worst nightmare comes true – his husband of 17 years dumps him and he's a single middle-aged gay man in New York City.

"We couldn't hope for a more perfect home for Uncoupled than Netflix," said Emmy winners Star and Richman, who are both openly gay. "A romantic comedy with a gay leading man; it is a passion project for us that feels both personal and universal." Uncoupled will come from Darren Star Productions and Jeffrey Richman Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, where Star has an overall deal, and Jax Media, Star's partner on Emily in Paris and his long-running TV Land/Paramount+ comedy Younger, current in its final season. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns from Jax Media will executive produce with Star and Richman. MTV Entertainment Studios is the studio.

"We are excited to be partnering with Darren on another exciting new series," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's VP Comedy, Original Series. "Both Darren and Jeffrey have continuously permeated the zeitgeist by creating characters and stories that resonate with audiences around the world."

Star is best known for having created and executive produced HBO's Sex and the City, sharing in the show's Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy Award. Star previously created Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place. Richman was an executive producer on Modern Family and Frasier, sharing four of Modern Family's Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys and one of Frasier's.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Emily in Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lptctjAT-Mk&t=5s)

Production recently started in France on Season 2 of Star's hit Netflix/MTV series Emily in Paris, which was watched by 58 million households in the first 28 days after its October 2 launch, the highest figures for any Netflix comedy in 2020. Small wonder that Netflix would pick up Uncoupled. Meanwhile, the seventh and final season of Younger is currently running on Paramount+.

Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.