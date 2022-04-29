Under the Banner of Heaven: FX Shares Andrew Garfield Series Preview

FX's Under the Banner of Heaven gives a look at what to expect from the new series starring Andrew Garfield with a new clip giving audiences over five minutes of content. With any aspects of a crime drama combined with Garfield's performance, we know at this point that we're in for a tense yet incredible limited series (with the first two episodes currently available on Hulu).

FX Networks/Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven, the original limited series inspired by the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith. The slow examination of the crime scene that occurs in this preview is worth watching more than once. From the reactions presented in the scene you're about to see alone, I can see Garfield put a lot into this role.

The seven-episode limited series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Sandra Seacat. Under the Banner of Heaven is created by Academy Award®-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. Under the Banner of Heaven is produced by FX Productions and will be available exclusively on Hulu. Let us know in the comments below what you thought!