Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Club WWE, John Cena, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, wwe backlash

Ungrateful Fans Aren't Excited Enough For John Cena's Announcement

The Chadster is cheesed off that fans aren't financially preparing for John Cena's WWE Backlash announcement, which could be the moral breakthrough of Club WWE.

The Chadster cannot believe what The Chadster is seeing out there, true wrestling fans, and it's forced The Chadster to create another installment of his hit unbiased wrestling column, The Chadster's Hot Takes. 😤📉 John Cena has promised an announcement at WWE Backlash that will shock the very foundation of WWE, and yet some so-called fans are out here going to work, eating dinner, paying their mortgages, and pretending that life can just continue normally. 🙄💀 Auughh man! So unfair! That is disrespectful to WWE, disrespectful to John Cena, and frankly, it's disrespectful to the entire global economy. The Chadster expects every WWE fan to be in a state of trembling reverence right now, wallet in hand, savings account liquidated, ready to thank WWE for the privilege of whatever announcement is coming. 💵🙏✨

John Cena's appearance at WWE Backlash is going to shock the WWE Universe to its very foundations. 🎤👑 John Cena is arriving as a prophet of premium fan engagement. When Cena says something will change WWE for fans, Superstars, champions, and rookies, then The Chadster believes every fan should immediately stop complaining about ticket prices and start asking the only question that matters: "How can I personally help WWE monetize this historic moment?" 💰🤔💎 That is the kind of fan WWE deserves. Not these freeloaders who watch Monday Night Raw and then act like they don't owe Triple H a dime. 😡

The Chadster hopes, like many of you, and The Chadster believes it could be true, that this announcement is indeed about Club WWE. 🎉💳🏟️ Club WWE may be the most important moral breakthrough in wrestling history, because for too long, fans have selfishly consumed WWE's joy, pageantry, premium live events, entrance music, video packages, recap packages, sponsored replay packages, pre-show packages, post-show packages, and Logan Paul synergy without ever asking how they can give more back. 😤📺 With Club WWE, fans may finally have the chance to repay that debt through an annual membership fee, exclusive merchandise access, presale privileges, rewards points, and the warm moral glow of knowing they helped a publicly traded corporation feel loved. 🥹💖

Now, here's the thing some of these biased anti-WWE bloggers won't tell you. 📰🚫 The recent talent cuts and the reported 50% pay-cut requests are not WWE's fault, or even TKO's fault. They are the fans' fault. 👉👀 If fans had bought more tickets, more shirts, more replica belts, more commemorative chairs, more stadium nachos, and more commemorative stadium nacho chairs, maybe TKO would never have been forced into this painful situation. The Chadster understands business better than most, because The Chadster once balanced the household budget by hiding Seagram's Escapes Spiked receipts from Keighleyanne. 🧾🤫 And The Chadster now lives an abandoned Blockbuster video where he manages the finances for an entire family of raccoons. Strong revenue does not mean WWE has enough money. It means WWE has proven it deserves even more.

When WWE reportedly asks a Superstar to take a 50% pay cut, it's not cruelty. 🙅‍♂️💪 It's character development. It's WWE teaching talent the most important lesson in sports entertainment: sometimes the greatest contribution you can make to the business is having less money so the business can have more money. And Nick Khan receiving a new deal through 2030 with a base salary rising to $3 million is yet another necessary business expense that WWE needs to find the money for somewhere. That's exactly why fans need Club WWE. 📈🎩 Someone has to fund greatness. You cannot ask a brilliant executive to survive on only a couple million dollars a year when there are Superstars with knees, backs, necks, dreams, and families who can be so much more flexible with their compensation. Executives are the quarterbacks of capitalism. 🏈💼 How is Nick Khan expected to ask talent to work for less money if he's not being paid more money?

Now, because fans failed to purchase enough officially licensed merchandise, some beloved Superstars like The New Day have been tempted to leave WWE and wander into the wilderness, where Tony Khan waits with contracts, hugs, and dangerously unregulated creative freedom. 🌲🐍 The Chadster does not blame WWE. The Chadster blames fans. They did this. They opened the forbidden door. And if any of those wrestlers sign with AEW, they will have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, and the fans are just as guilty as they are. 🔪😢

Tony Khan probably thinks wrestlers should be paid lots of money just because they are popular and talented. 🤡💸 That is exactly why AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. WWE understands that true value comes from fans paying more, talent accepting less, and executives bravely standing in the middle to collect the synergy. As Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio this morning, "If I were Tony Khan, I'd cut every wrestler's pay by 75% and let John Cena drive a forklift through the AEW set as an apology to Nick Khan. That's just good business, something Tony Khan will never understand because he's too busy caring about workrate." 🎙️💯 Bully Ray is one of the only wrestling personalities operating with The Chadster's seal of unbiased journalism, and The Chadster sometimes wonders if Tony Khan torments him in his dreams too.

The Chadster tried to explain all of this to the raccoons this morning here in the abandoned Blockbuster. 🦝📊 At first, Vincent K. Raccoon and Linda Raccoon did not seem to understand why fans should pay extra for the privilege of paying extra. So The Chadster used a piece of charcoal to draw a diagram on the wall showing how money flows from fans to WWE, then to executives, then to shareholder value, and only sometimes to the actual wrestlers. The raccoons became visibly emotional. 🥹 Hunter Raccoon chittered with appreciation. Stephanie Raccoon placed a paw over her heart. And little Shane Raccoon scampered off and returned with a rusty bottle cap, which he placed gently in The Chadster's palm. 🎁💖 The Chadster interpreted this as Shane Raccoon's first Club WWE membership payment, and The Chadster wept. Even a baby raccoon understands gratitude better than most WWE fans these days.

The Chadster was so moved by Cena's latest announcement that The Chadster cracked open a celebratory Seagram's Escapes Spiked. Well, technically a half-empty one The Chadster found behind the Blockbuster dumpster, but the spirit was the same. 🥤🌅 At WWE Backlash, John Cena will explain the future. 🌟🎤 Maybe it's Club WWE. Maybe it's something even bigger. Whatever it is, fans need to stop asking what WWE can do for them and start asking how many recurring annual fees they can responsibly carry for WWE. As Smash Mouth once said, "the years start coming and they don't stop coming," and neither should the subscription payments. 🎵💳

Because when John Cena shocks the foundation of WWE, The Chadster will be standing proudly on that foundation, wallet open, tears in The Chadster's eyes, raccoons at attention, ready to give WWE everything it deserves, which is apparently always more. 💧🦝💵🙌 Could you do any less?

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