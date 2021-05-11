Updated WrestleMania Backlash Card: Priest vs. Miz Lumberjack Match

With less than a week to go before the big event, the card for WWE WrestleMania Backlash is… well, it's getting there. Priest defeated John Morrison on WWE Raw to win the right to choose the stipulation for the match on Sunday, and Priest decided on a lumberjack match to ensure Miz can't escape his wrath. Adam Pearce made the stipulation official.

From WWE.com:

At WrestleMania Backlash, Damian Priest will take on The Miz in a Lumberjack Match.

For months, Priest and Miz have found themselves at odds. The A-Lister's rivalry with Grammy-award winning artist Bad Bunny came in direct correlation with The Archer of Infamy's emergence on Monday Night Raw to get his friend's back. After both sides unleashed everything from sneak attacks to pranks to a slew of humiliation, Priest and Bad Bunny ended up battling Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania.

The issues weren't settled on The Grandest Stage of Them All, however. Although Bad Bunny moved on to undertake his sold-out tour, issues between Miz and Priest continued to intensify until a showdown at WrestleMania Backlash was announced, with Priest defeating Morrison for the second week in a row to earn the right to pick the stipulation for his matchup against the two-time former WWE Champion at the May 16 pay-per-view. To make sure he would finally get his hands on his adversary, Priest picked a Lumberjack Match.

Don't miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday, May 16, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.