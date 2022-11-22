Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Following Last Night's WWE Raw

WWE added one more match to Survivor Series during last night's episode of WWE Raw, bringing the full card for Saturday's PLE up to five matches, including two War Games bouts. The addition of a triple threat for the United States Championship could plausibly fill the entire card, since the WarGames matches can each take quite a long time.

Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8E/5P. There are five matches booked for the show. Ronda Rousey will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match. AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor. The Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the men's War Games match. And in the women's War Games match, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and a newly renamed Michin (formerly: Mia Yim) will join a mystery teammate to take on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. Survivor Series will stream on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network internationally.

On Twitter, WWE laid out all five matches:

Will you be tuning into Survivor Series on Saturday? If not, don't worry. You can just read about anything important that happens right here on Bleeding Cool.