Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn Reuniting for Apple TV+ Series

Early in August, reports surfaced that Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan was getting ready to pitch his next project. Well, we're guessing that the pitches went well because Apple TV+ has given the project a two-season, direct-to-series order. In addition, Gilligan will be reuniting with Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, who's been tapped to lead. "After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It's long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her," said Gilligan in a statement (reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood). "And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht, and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They've built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them." So what's the series about? Well, Gilligan is talking but there were some reports last month so let's take a look…

According to DH's previous reporting, the Sony Pictures TV project will be "a departure from the world of drugs and crime" that was his focus for 11 seasons of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (and the film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie). While compared to The X-Files and The Twilight Zone, the project isn't expected to be a sci-fi drama as much as "a blended, grounded genre drama" that will be "set in our world while putting a tweak on it, focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way." The report goes on to compare the project to Gilligan's times on the long-running FOX sci-fi series, but only in the sense that this project also finds him "focusing more on the human condition" while examining "similar themes of bending reality while holding a mirror to humanity." Said to "carry the signature Gilligan tone that infuses drama with humor," viewers should expect something that's "thought-provoking but not a morality tale. Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive produce through his High Bridge Productions. Former Sony Pictures TV President Jeff Frost will also executive produce, along with Diane Mercer, with Jenn Carroll producing for High Bridge Productions.