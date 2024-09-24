Posted in: Netflix, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Vince McMahon, wrestling

Vince McMahon Urges "Open Mind" Ahead of Netflix Doc Release

Ahead of the release of Netflix's Mr. McMahon tomorrow, Vince McMahon and the lawyer for alleged victim Janel Grant traded public statements.

On Wednesday, Netflix will drop all six episodes of Mr. McMahon, a limited series documentary about the disgraced former WWE head that director Chris Smith says will "pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world."

The documentary began production in 2020 while McMahon was still in charge of WWE. This was before he was ousted from the company (twice) by a scandal involving millions of dollars in hush money payments and numerous shocking allegations of sexual misconduct, and also before WWE signed a deal to make its flagship program, WWE Raw, exclusive to the streaming platform. Back then, a world where Vince McMahon wasn't the most powerful person in wrestling was unimaginable, but, well… things change.

Ahead of the release, McMahon, who a new report claims even tried to purchase the film from Netflix, took to Twitter, where he hadn't posted for two years, to release a statement condemning the ultimate direction of the show.

I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the "Mr. McMahon" character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident. A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative. In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, "Mr. McMahon". I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.

McMahon's statement naturally provoked a response from Ann Callis, the attorney for Janel Grant, one of McMahon's alleged victims and former WWE employee who is currently suing him, WWE, and former head of talent relations John Laurenitis for claims of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years. Calling his horrific and criminal behavior "an affair" is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation. Although Ms. Grant has not seen the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior. "Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon. Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices. We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to give Ms. Grant her day in court

In the wake of Grant's lawsuit, McMahon resigned from all roles at WWE and parent TKO, where he served as Executive Chairman after selling WWE to Endeavor and merging it with UFC under the TKO name. McMahon executed the sale in 2023 after forcing his way back into power after being compelled to retire in 2022 due to an internal investigation into hush money payments made to multiple women. Grant's lawsuit against McMahon is currently on hold in deference to a federal investigation of McMahon as requested by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Vince McMahon has denied all allegations of misconduct against him. Mr. McMahon debuts on Netflix tomorrow, September 25th.

