Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Expecting to Return to MCU: "Yes, 100%"

WandaVision star Paul Bettany recently confirmed that he's expecting to return to the MCU as Vision for future projects - maybe Vision Quest?

After Vision was destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, we were genuinely thrilled to see the character return for WandaVision. However, by the time the series came to a head, we learned that Vision (played by Paul Bettany) was merely a construct of his former self through the Mind Stone and Wanda. Still, there was the partially exciting revelation that a new, less emotive version of Vision was entering the MCU, who, as of now, remains off-the-grid. But all things considered, we hadn't actually heard much about how Bettany felt about Vision's place in the MCU.

Thankfully, the actor behind the fan-favorite character is officially responding to fan inquiries about his status with the MCU during an appearance at MegaCon 2024. And in our opinion, it's good news!

Paul Bettany Isn't Done with Vision

When asked by a fan if he'd be returning to the MCU given his recent shake-up via WandaVision, the actor candidly responded (via The Direct), "Well, yeah… I mean, why wouldn't I? Yes, 100%." When later discussing Vision's complex characterization, Bettany elaborated, "My plan was that he's sort of an omnipotent ingénue when he's born. And then as he gets more and more sophisticated with the amount of data that he's receiving, he becomes more human."

Bettany continues, "When you're doing robots or artificial people or whatever it is, I guess the two stories really are Pinocchio and Frankenstein. 'I'm a real boy now' or 'Who made me and what for?' I suppose are the stories. So we were definitely in the Pinocchio camp. And that's a really fun arc to play." He then joked, "And how did I make him human? I am one, and they paint me purple, and they put me in a robot suit. And I figure that stuff is taken care of, and I just [focus] on the human stuff."

Given the potential for the Disney+ series Vision Quest, or even the prospect of Vision popping up in a Young Avengers Children's Crusade event, it does seem likely that he will make an appearance soon. It's really just a matter of when at this point.

How do you think Vision will make his MCU return in the future?

