Vision: Todd Stashwick Reunites with Terry Matalas for Marvel Series

Reports are that Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) will be reuniting with Terry Matalas for Marvel Television's upcoming Vision series.

Since it was announced back in May that Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) had been tapped to serve as showrunner on the "WandaVision" spinoff series, things have really started to roll on Marvel Television's Paul Bettany-starring Vision series. That was followed in August with the news that James Spader (The Blacklist) would be reprising his role as the voice of robotic big bad Ultron (originated in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron) for a little father & son reunion of sorts. And now, it looks like Matalas will be reuniting with a major name from his "Picard" run, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Todd Stashwick (Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw) has joined the series – with sources saying Stashwick will portray an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology. Eyeing an early 2025 filming start, the series will focus on Vision's personal journey post-WandaVision as Bettany's character seeks to regain his memories after the events of the original series

During an interview with Esquire back in March 2021, Bettany made it clear that he was enjoying his time with Marvel Studios and the MCU and saw himself playing the Vision for some time to come. "I've heard it said, often by people who have not seen the films, that these Marvel superhero movies are always the same. And they're really not. They're self-consciously different. There's this idea from people who haven't seen them [and] who remember superhero movies from the '80s and whatever that the success has been in repeating a formula," Bettany said during the interview defending the diversity of themes and approaches in the MCU. "The success has been that they're made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden era of American television and is also about grief. I think that's fucking funny and weird and a great thing to be a part of," the actor added, explaining what sets WandaVision apart from other parts of the MCU.

