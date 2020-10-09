Viz Media Talks Demon Slayer U.S. Theatre Release, Moriarty & More

Viz Media's Urian Brown (Marketing) and Karla Clark (Manga Editor) discuss anime and manga for NYCC x MCM Metaverse. The panel started up with a message to the viewers from none other than the creator of Beastars, Paru Itagaki. Brown and Clark then proceeded to discuss recently premiered as well as upcoming manga and anime titles for fans to keep an eye on.

Volume 17 of Demon Slayer just came out. Brown then announced that the Kimetsu No Yaiba: Mugen Train movie is scheduled to release in American theatres in 2021. I am incredibly excited about this news and I might actually venture outside just for this upcoming sure-to-be gem. They showed us the trailer, which gives me the feels every time I watch. I cannot wait to love Rengoku on screen as much as I do on paper. The animation looks out of this world and I cannot wait to get my hands on artwork and soundtrack for it already.

They also mentioned Vol. 1 of recently-released Moriarty, based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Of course, it is about James Moriarty- Sherlock Holmes' enemy. The first volume of Chainsaw Man was recently released as well, with Brown adding "it is the most insane 'Shonen Jump' manga of all time". Viewers also got a snippet of a special OVA of One Punch Man season two, exclusive to the DVD on preorder. We also got to watch the trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half Demon which premiered last weekend- and so far it gets a bit thumbs up.

They also ran through some upcoming titles: Remina by Junji Ito (Dec 2o20), Super Mario Manga Mania (Dec 2020), Fangirl Vol. 1 (Oct 13) based on the novel by the same name by Rainbow Rowell, Mermaid Saga by Rumiko Takahashi (Nov 2020) with new cover design and color pages, Maison Ikkuko. And this December, Inuyasha will be available digitally for the first time.