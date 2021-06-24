Walker Season 1 Episode 15 Preview: Liam's Worried About Cordell

As Jared Padalecki's Cordell looks to make things right for himself and those around him since the trauma and loss they suffered a few weeks back, tonight's episode of The CW's Walker finds him in way over his head as he tries to help Micki (Lindsey Morgan) make peace with her mother (Leticia Jimenez). Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagen) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) take some time to work on their issues, while August (Kale Culley) needs help dealing with PTSD from what went down at the ranch. All of that and more in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Four Stones in Hand"- along with a sneak preview that finds Liam (Keegan Allen) concerned about his brother and questioning just how much "off-time" he's actually spending.

Walker Season 1, Episode 15 "Four Stones in Hand": WALKER TRIES TO HELP MICKI FORGIVE HER MOTHER – Micki's (Lindsey Morgan) real mother, Mercedes (guest star Leticia Jimenez), tries to make amends with her daughter but Micki doesn't want anything to do with her. Walker (Jared Padalecki) steps in to help and lands in a heap of trouble. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) suffers from PTSD after what happened at the Ranch. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×15 Sneak Peek "Four Stones In Hand" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLEOu5IPTt4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×15 Promo "Four Stones In Hand" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evM7dggd7Xs)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

