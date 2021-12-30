Walker Season 2 Midseason Return Overview, Character Posters Released

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker finding its return date moved up by two weeks (now set for January 13, in what will be a huge return week for a number of the network's shows). And as we've seen from the previously released teaser trailer, Cordell (Padalecki) will have a lot of adjusting to do now that Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has moved on to the next chapter in her life. But as we're learning from the overview for the return episode "Where Do We Go From Here," that's not even near the only trouble Cordell's going to have to confront. Not when the fallout from Liam's (Keegan Allen) false warrant could end up putting a very dangerous person back out on the streets- and putting the Walkers' lives in danger once again. But before we get a chance to check out the teaser and episode overview, a quick look at some character profile key art that was released in order to honor the main cast:

With the series set to return for the second half of the second season on Thursday, January 13, here's a look at the most recently-released promo for The CW's Walker, followed by the official overview for the return episode "Where Do We Go From Here":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Answer The Call Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Av0oRt_iM0)

Walker Season 2 Episode 7 "Where Do We Go From Here": WALKER ADJUSTS TO LIFE WITHOUT HIS PARTNER – Things are still tense between Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) after Liam called in a false warrant on Dan Miller (guest star Dave Annable). However, things take a turn for the worse when Captain James (Coby Bell) informs the brothers that Serano's (guest star Henderson Wade) lawyers are using Liam's mistake as a way to set the criminal free, putting the entire Walker family in danger. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Anna Fricke & Katherine Alyse.

And just in case you missed it, Padalecki is teaming with creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwjMZ8_3Lno)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.