Walker Season 2 Trailer Finds A Family Feud Ready to Reignite

Earlier today, we took a look at the second season opener of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker (set to return next Thursday) with Cordell (Padalecki) looking to Captain James (Coby Bell) for answers as Micki's (Lindsey Morgan) undercover assignment getting close to being compromised. But it's the bad blood between families that's the focus of the newest trailer released earlier today.

With two behind-the-scenes Supernatural reunions to look forward to (Jensen Ackles & Richard Speight, Jr. are on board to direct this season), here's a new look at The CW's Walker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8E3ewqfh3c)

Now here's a look back at the preview images & overview for "They Started It," followed by two previously-released promos for the series return:

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 "They Started It": SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families. Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki's cover. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke

Now here's a look back at the official teasers for The CW's Walker, with the series set to return for its second season on Thursday, October 28th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Walker Returns – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkQSwTSrUJE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Texas Is Home – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ8atJ1X3jM)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.