Walker Season 2 Ups Odette Annable to Series Regular; S01E10 Preview

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker returning next week after a brief break, one member of the cast will be officially enjoying a second-season promotion when it does. Originally a recurring character, Odette Annable's (Supergirl, Tell Me a Story) Geraldine "Geri" Broussard has been upped to a series regular when the new season kicks off. Annable's Geri is an old friend of Cordell Walker (Padalecki) and his late wife Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) and ran a bar the couple frequented. To celebrate the occasion, we're offering you a smaller preview of next week's episode- with a full preview coming your way next week.

Now here's a look at a preview image and promo for next week's episode of The CW's Walker– "Encore":

Walker Season 1, Episode 10 "Encore": STELLA CONFRONTS CLINT – With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family. The episode was written by Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Stacey K. Black

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×10 Promo "Encore" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJnQRkqri9s)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.