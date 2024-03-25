Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, walker

Walker Season 4 Teaser, S04 Episode 2 Overview Released

Check out a new teaser for CW's Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring & executive-producing Walker & the official overview for S04E02.

With only a little more than a week to go until the fourth season of CW's Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring & executive-producing Walker gets underway (Wednesday, April 3rd), we already have an update to pass along. Previously, we had the official overview & images for S04E01: "The Quiet" – and now, we can add the official overview for S04E02: "Maybe it's Maybelline" to our official season preview – as Cordell (Padalecki) and the team look to keep an 80-year-old grandmother and witness safe (and keep themselves sane while doing it).

Walker Season 4 Episode 1 "The Quiet" Preview

Walker Season 4 Episode 1 "The Quiet": SEASON PREMIERE – It's Walker's (Jared Padalecki) birthday, and Geri (Odette Annable) is pulling out all the stops, but her plans are thwarted. Walker, Captain James (Cody Bell), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) tackle a case together, and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) surprises everyone with her return. Abby (Molly Hagan) asks for Liam's (Keegan Allen) help to bring Stella (Violet Brinson) out of her cocoon. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) is enjoying his senior year of high school, leaving Walker feeling like an empty nester. The episode also stars Mitch Pileggi – with Steve Robin directing and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer penning the episode.

Walker Season 4 Episode 2 "Maybe it's Maybelline": MISS CONGENIALITY – When Maybelline (guest star Debra Mooney), an 80-year-old grandmother and witness, is in crucial need of protective custody, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) are charged with keeping the acerbic matriarch safe, and though Walker and crew call the plays, the wise elder is the one keeping score. Cassie grapples with a big decision and asks Geri (Odette Annable) for help to make some changes. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) wants to move on but continues to struggle with her grief, and Liam (Keegan Allen) tries to help. Lastly, August (Kale Culley) wants to join an after-school program and asks Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) to help convince Walker to sign off on the program. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Aaren Carew.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Rideback, CW's Walker is executive-produced by Padalecki, Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Seamus Kevin Fahey, and Steve Robin.

