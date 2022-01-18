Walker Star Jared Padalecki on Emotional Lindsey Morgan Goodbye & More

So the last time we checked in with Jared Padalecki and his The CW series Walker, the Supernatural star was explaining how his old series "stomping grounds" was a major factor in Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) joining the series as Bonham Walker. This time around, Padalecki is sharing his thoughts on having to say goodbye to both Lindsey Morgan and her on-screen counterpart Micki Ramirez. Referring to her as "awesome" and a "wonderful person," Padalecki made it clear that Morgan "was, is, and always will be part of the family" while revealing what it was like filming that additional scene that gave Micki (and Morgan) the respectful goodbyes that they deserved. In the second clip, Padalecki explains how Cordell's journey from dealing with his "demons" in the first season to the place he's at now in the second season where he's looking for a fresh start might represent one of the biggest changes during the show's run. The actor sees Cordell as taking on a more positive outlook, even with Micki leaving because he sees her making a decision that's good for her and her future.

Here's a look at the two clips from Padalecki's recent interview with EW, followed by a preview for this week's episode "Two Points for Honesty":

In the following preview images for "Two Points for Honesty," emotions and tensions run high after Captain James is shot, leaving Walker in charge and facing a ton of questions that will need to be answered fast:

Walker Season 2 Episode 8 "Two Points for Honesty": CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help. Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson.

And just in case you missed it, Padalecki is teaming with creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.