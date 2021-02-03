WandaVision: Kat Dennings Talks Darcy's Views of Jane as Mighty Thor

It's hard to believe it's been eight years since we've seen Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis. Before the actress' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series WandaVision, Darcy's last appearance was in the maligned Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Now as the primary researcher and astrophysicist witnessing the sitcom phenom that is Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) behind CRT televisions, the character's come a long way from her interning days.

Meanwhile, her one-time best friend Jane (Natalie Portman), who also took an MCU sabbatical, makes her triumphant return to becoming Mighty Thor in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder currently in production. Sadly, according to Dennings, we probably won't see a Darcy and Jane reunion, but she offered to Cinemablend what her character might think of Jane's life-altering changes. "Just complete confusion," she said. "Probably still attracted to Thor, but maybe in a more platonic way? I don't know. As a fan, I am desperate for this movie. I can't wait for it."

Dennings and Stellan Skarsgård's Erik Selvig were part of Jane Foster's research team introduced in 2011's Thor with Chris Hemsworth's debut as Thor Odinson. None of the research team actors joined Hemsworth in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Portman made a vocal cameo in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Skarsgård made appearances in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), The Avengers (2012), and its sequel The Age of Ultron (2015), which also marked the debut of Olsen's Wanda/Scarlet Witch. The Thor franchise grossed a combined $1.9 billion globally at the box office. Denning's had a busy 2020 with appearances on the Netflix animated series Big Mouth, Saban Films' Friendsgiving, and Audible's The Sandman. New episodes of WandaVision stream Fridays on Disney+.

Here's a look at the recently-released midseason trailer that recaps what viewers have seen so far so they can be prepared (with a few extras)… only to most likely throw it all out the window when the series takes everything viewers think they know and twist it about a hundred different ways: