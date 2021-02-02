Kat Dennings Doesn't Expect to Appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

There has been a Marvel drought since the days of Avengers: Endgame; however, the recent and unforgettable Disney+ series WandaVision has put an end to the superhero silence we've been experiencing.



Pairing off two of the most powerful Avengers (one of which is dead and the other having potentially crafted a new reality) in this time-hopping sitcom era has created so many treats for existing fans and those with a more cerebral approach to the superhero genre.



In the series, we witnessed the return of Kat Dennings's character Darcy, who is now an astrophysicist investigating the strange and confusing existence of Westview. Dennings, who first appeared 10 years ago in the first Thor film, was last seen in Thor: The Dark World, without any real opportunity for her return ever since.



In a recent interview with IGN discussing WandaVision, the star was asked about the upcoming Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, where the inevitable questioning about her possible return kicked off. Dennings told the publication, "Well, I have not gotten a call, so I kind of doubt it since they're shooting it right now, so probably not," before eventually adding, "anything Marvel ever asks of me, the answer's always yes."

The third Thor film is currently in production, from Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, with Natalie Portman making her return to the franchise with a little more power and experience, to say the least. Though Dennings might not be tapped to return to this Thor installment, if we've learned anything from the creatives at Marvel — there's always a chance for an unexpected return.

With the success of WandaVision, there's a strong possibility that we'll be seeing a few of these characters return again in some way, shape, or form (in a very literal sense.)

Were you hoping to see Darcy appear in future Thor films? Sound off below!