WandaVision: Marvel's Kevin Feige Not Ready to Rule Out Season 2

So considering just how successful the series was for Disney Plus (though you know how streamers can be weird with giving out full viewer data) and the addiction the television industry has for more and more of what works, it's understandable why viewers would be asking if another season of the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision would be getting a second season. Granted, fans already know that Wanda aka Scarlet Witch (Olsen) will be playing a major role in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness– but what after? Recently, Olsen appeared to throw some serious cold war on the idea of a second season before backing away from such a definitive statement by saying she wasn't actually sure what the future holds. Someone sounds a bit more optimistic about the possibility is Marvel Studios President & CCO Kevin Feige, who was asked by a virtual attendee about the show's future during a PaleyFest event.

"Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities" Feige, referencing Wanda's essential role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But he didn't quite stop there, seemingly looking beyond the 2022 film to what may lie ahead. "That's the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places," Feige teased before offering absolutely no other additional details (you weren't expecting him to lay out the entire Marvel Studios 10-year plan, were you?).

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as "Agnes," Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.

