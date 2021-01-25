WandaVision Poster: Monica Rambeau Is Out of This World- Literally

So it does look like we have a new Monday tradition, with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian with new key art reflecting the previous episode. But what the Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)-directed series is doing differently is that instead of character profiles viewers have been getting vintage, decade-specific ads for televisions that are just oozing with innuendo and symbolism. This week's poster is a perfect example, with the focus on Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau and a television whose "signal is out of this world" (much like Geraldine/Monica found herself at the end of the third episode). But at least for now, it looks like it's helped Wanda find that "happy vibe":

Here's a look back at the previously-released posters, with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision set to drop a new episode this Friday:

Before you deep-dive into the reality-altering world of WandaVision, here's a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories. Marvel Studios: Legends showcases the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.