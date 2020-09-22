WandaVision Star Promises Kevin Smith "It Gets More and More Bonkers"

Viewers got their first look at the twisted domestic life facing Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision. Debuting during the 2020 Emmy Awards, the live-action Marvel Studios series made two huge impressions on us. First, that it's now being officially billed as "the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+" (sorry, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans). The other is about the trailer itself, which impressed more than we were expecting (and we had high hopes) with thoughts of alternate universes ("multiverse"?), government conspiracies, bouts of "madness" on Wanda's part, and some amazing time-trippy stuff with Vision along for the ride- whether he wants to or not.

One of the millions who were also impressed with what they saw Sunday night was uber-geek and filmmaker Kevin Smith, who we're assuming took time out from his Masters of the Universe sequel series and the other 900 projects he's currently working on to offer his thoughts on the trailer. His verdict: "I'm so ready for this," as his tweet name-drops the 80s comic book miniseries while showing appreciation for the "creepy" road that the series appears to be travelling:

As a kid who bought the "Vision & the Scarlet Witch" comic book mini series in the 80's, I'm so ready for this! @wandavision is clearly the creepy road to the Multiverse of Madness and this trailer has got my imagination going! Make mine @MarvelStudios! https://t.co/47WBcxEHVW — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 21, 2020

But as impressed as Smith (and the rest of us) were with the weirdness what we watched, Bettany responded to Smith via Twitter to let us know that the trailer doesn't even scratch the surface:

It gets more and more bonkers. https://t.co/sxc7daqffw — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) September 22, 2020

During Sunday night's broadcast of the 2020 Emmy Awards, viewers got their first extended look at what they can expect- and what they can expect is a lot. First thing, it's confirmed that WandaVision will be the first Marvel Studios series (in late 2020), which means The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be moving to 2021 ("'WandaVision' marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.") Second, be prepared for some mind-trippy stuff where nothing is what it seems.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

In July, Kat Dennings (Dollface) was asked if the series would make its end-of-the-year premiere window. "If anyone can release something in the middle of a pandemic, it's them [Marvel]," explained Dennings before clarifying that she didn't know anything definite but that they had "filmed a lot" before production was shuttered (co-star Kathryn Hahn was quoted as saying that there was a "little bit left to do" filming-wise a month earlier). Flash ahead to Disney+ recently releasing a new "Coming Soon 2020" promo trailer that still has WandaVision premiering before the end of the year, and things started looking bright. Considering how the series is meant to be a lead-in to Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, having the series out as scheduled should make a number of people within Disney happy, too.