Wardlow to Defend Title Against Luchasaurus at AEW Collision; Unfair!

Wardlow's TNT title defense angers The Chadster! Plus, Tony Khan's antics crossing boundaries in The Chadster's everyday life! 😡

Hey there, wrestling fans, and welcome back to another unbiased report by The Chadster! Today, The Chadster is going to recap the match between Wardlow and Jake Hager for the TNT Championship. So let's get into the action before The Chadster shares an important story that needs to be exposed for all the fans to see.

Recently on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow defended his TNT Championship against Jake Hager. Rather than engage in a proper match, Hager ambushed Wardlow during his entrance, hoping for a cheap advantage! Just what The Chadster would expect from an AEW wrestler 😒.

As the match progressed, they were joined at ringside by Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson, with Brock Anderson eventually showing up to even the odds. Wardlow was able to overcome Hager's ambush and sent him spilling to the outside with a clothesline. After smashing Hager with a senton off the top, Wardlow ultimately pinned him after the Powerbomb Symphony.

Now as to what The Chadster thinks of all this, that match Wardlow had defending his title on AEW Dynamite, that was bad enough. 😡 But to add insult to injury, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus had to go and reveal their brutal attack on Arn Anderson, and then announce a match for AEW Collision on Saturday. As if that show needed any more hype! The debut episode already features the return of CM Punk, Miro, and Andrade. This is just so unfair! Tony Khan is literally manipulating viewers into tuning into that show on Saturday to see a match he's been building for weeks, and that's just so underhanded.

But before The Chadster continues on about Tony Khan's madness, let's dive into the recent incident at the mall earlier today that The Chadster mentioned in his intro. While The Chadster was shopping for those Smashmouth CDs to enjoy in his Mazda Miata, out of the corner of his eye, The Chadster spotted Tony Khan flipping through a rack of AEW merchandise at a sports store. Heart racing, The Chadster decided to confront Khan, who had been tormenting him for far too long. However, as The Chadster approached, Khan quickly slipped into the sea of bustling shoppers, evading any sort of confrontation 🕵️‍♂️.

Frustrated but undeterred, The Chadster continued exploring the mall, desperate to find Khan and put an end to this harassment. As The Chadster glanced at a display outside of a shoe store, he spotted Khan's reflection in the glass. But when he whipped around, there was no sign of Khan. It was as if he had vanished into thin air ✨. Felling the panic set in, The Chadster couldn't shake the feeling that Khan was playing a twisted game of cat and mouse 🐈🐁. Needless to say, this is the worst thing Tony Khan has done to The Chadster in a mall since that time he got him fired from Auntie Anne's pretzels😤.

Well, that's all The Chadster has for you this time, wrestling fans. Be sure to keep reading for more coverage of last night's AEW Dynamite and make sure to check out The Chadster's other unbiased posts on the wrestling world. Together, we can all help put a stop to Tony Khan's insidious attempts to destroy the wrestling business and ruin The Chadster's life. Remember, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are just a few of the members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, sharing the truth about Tony Khan's madness! Keep it locked here in The Chadster's corner as your favorite wrestling blogger keeps fighting the good fight against AEW!

