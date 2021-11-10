WarGames: NXT Announces They're Bringing Back The Iconic Match

If you watched last night's episode of NXT 2.0, you will have seen the exciting announcement teaser for the brand's upcoming event, NXT WarGames. This of course will include the return of the iconic War Games match, an anything-goes match with two side-by-side rings inside a steel cage where multi-wrestler teams will battle it out as they enter one wrestler at a time. The match originated in NWA/WCW and was a steady fixture in the promotion until its end in 2001. NXT first introduced the match in 2017 at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event and then brought it back again in 2019, this time featuring the first-ever all-women version of the match in addition to the men's match.

While the return of WarGames was announced live on NXT last night, WWE.com soon followed that up with an official statement, including details.

WARGAMES! One of the most punishing traditions in sports-entertainment returns, as NXT WarGames returns on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Who will enter the steel structure ready to wage war in the NXT 2.0 era? Don't miss when it all goes down Sunday, Dec. 5!

Something of note here is that the recent NXT "special events" have all been on free TV on the USA Network, filling in for NXT 2.0 in their regular timeslot. But the upcoming WarGames event will be a good old pay-per-view event that will stream on the Peacock app in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere in the world. So does this essentially mean that while it is an NXT TakeOver event, the TakeOver name has been retired?

So who will be in the match? Will there be multiple WarGames matches at the event? Will there be another women's WarGames match? Lots of questions here, but I'm sure it will all be sorted out by the time December rolls around.

To catch NXT WarGames, tune in to Peacock on Sunday, December 5 at 8 pm!