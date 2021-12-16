Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield's FreakAngels TV Debut 27th January 2022

Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield's FreakAngels was published as a digital-first comic book by Avatar Press, the publishers of Bleeding Cool, back in 2008. A John Wyndham-esque post-apocalyptic tale about telepaths living together in a ruined London, it was picked up to be turned into an anime series by streaming service, Crunchyroll.

Today, Crunchyroll revealed the premiere date and key visual for FreakAngels, and that the full series will premiere on the 27th of January across 200 countries and territories, with subtitles available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Arabic.

The series is set in Whitechapel, London's last neighborhood after a calamity struck the world years before, and follows the "FreakAngels," a small group of psychically-powered friends as they protect each other and what's left of humanity. All nine episodes of the series will be available to stream starting January 27. Hiroshi Shimizu (MEGALOBOX, Blue Exorcist, Lupin III) is on board as Character Designer with Osamu Masuyama serving as Art Director (Made in Abyss, Studio Ghibli).

Welcome to Whitechapel: the last bastion of humanity. Six years ago, the world "ended" in a single, apocalyptic event, trapping Great Britain behind a mysterious dome of purple energy. London's last neighbourhood has persevered thanks to the protection of the "FreakAngels" — a small group of psychically-powered twenty-three-year-olds. Their fragile peace becomes threatened, however, when an exiled friend returns, exposing past conspiracies and new conflicts within their fractured, makeshift family. Can Whitechapel survive?

The original FreakAngels graphic novel print collections can be picked up here.

Twenty-three years ago, twelve strange children were born in England at exactly the same moment. Six years later, the world ended. This is the story of what happened next. So welcome to Whitechapel, some years from now, just barely above ground in a flooded England, where a clan of eleven strange people with purple eyes – the Freakangels – have carved out some sort of a life for themselves. A life that starts to show big cracks when a girl called Alice from Manchester turns up with a shotgun and a grievance, having met the lost, prodigal last Freakangel, who had very different ideas about what they should do with themselves and this flooded future England. Because the Freakangels have a big secret: Something very bad is their fault.