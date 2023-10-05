Posted in: Comics, Movies, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, simon barry, streaming, warrior nun

Warrior Nun: Ben Dunn "Big Announcement" Not Exactly What We Expected

Warrior Nun creator Ben Dunn announced an art contest for fans of the franchise - not exactly the news that we were expecting.

Well, it's definitely been an interesting 24 hours in the world of the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun. With the countdown coming to an end today – leading to what's been teased as a "big announcement" regarding the future of the franchise – we learned from series creator & showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and writer & producer David Hayter (American McGee's Alice) that they are were not attached to the upcoming trilogy of films and weren't aware of what the news was. With that said, the numbers rolled down to zero, and when 9 p.m. ET hit, we got… nothing. Yeah. Things started late. But when things finally did get underway, we learned from Warrior Nun creator Ben Dunn that there's a contest underway for fans of the series to submit their own original designs for the new Halo – with the winner getting a hand-drawn illustration signed by Dunn that's set in the "Warrior Nun" universe (you can check out the video & rules here). Ummm… it's a cool opportunity for up-and-coming artists – but did it fit the definition of "big announcement"? Let us know below if you were expecting more – and what you were expecting. For us? We were hoping to here something about Barry & Hayter… maybe a confirmation that Baptista has signed for the three films… maybe a director.

Here's a look back at EP Dean English's announcement confirming the future of the franchise from back in August – followed by the full text with all of the details (up to that point):

Hi, my name is Dean English and I'm the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I'm the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, "What if?" First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. ​I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three. ​One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, "Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?" The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future. ​There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for. And from there, you're going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there's going to be a lot. And I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that. ​In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.

Created by Barry and based on the Warrior Nun comic saga published by Avatar Press, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.

