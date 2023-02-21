Warrior Nun Fans Gifted BTS Looks for Reaching #SaveWarriorNun Goal Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry shared some new behind-the-scenes looks as thanks for the success of the #SaveWarriorNun campaign.

Clearly, the Warrior Nun fans did their part. Along with purchasing billboard signs on both coasts (with more billboards popping up globally) to make sure as many people knew about the #SaveWarriorNun campaign as possible (especially Netflix HQ), they garnered 8 million Warrior Nun-related tweets by the end of January. And if that wasn't good enough, they boosted that number to 10 million show-related tweets (while getting more mainstream media coverage in the process). Now, showrunner Simon Barry is continuing keeping his promise to fans of the Alba Baptista-starring series that "reward incentives" would be coming their way for achieving their goal. And it continued earlier today with what Barry referred to as "BTS Goodies."

Following up on yesterday's release of the scripts pages for "the infamous scene 18 that we never shot," here are some behind-the-scenes looks from the series that Barry posted shortly before we went to post.

Here's a look at Barry's tweet fron Sunday congratulating the #SaveWarriorNun movement, followed by a look back what looks to be the first in a series of goodies that Barry promised last month (more on that below):

💥TEN MILLION #SaveWarriorNun Tweets!!! Give yourselves a round of applause and take a moment to celebrate this milestone. You guys are amazing! Thanks to everyone for keeping this fire lit. Will drop bedroom scene pages at 3pm Pacific time and bonus BTS all week! #WarriorNun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mKYAOcMiVM — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 19, 2023

And here's a look back at two incredibly important tweets from earlier in the day that confirmed that the 10 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets mission has been accomplished:

In the following tweet from the end of January, Barry put the offer out there of some "goodies" (including script pages) that will be released once the number of tweets blows past the 10M mark from the 8M mark it set just before the start of February:

8 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets!! You guys are amazing! When we hit 10m I will release the script pages for the A&B bedroom scene plus some other goodies. ❤️😉 https://t.co/BRGq3S2q1X — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) January 29, 2023