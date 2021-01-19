Watch: Gillberg Makes Triumphant WWE Return in Raw Video Highlights

Howdy folks! The Chadster here. I like to run these video highlights from WWE Raw articles every Tuesday morning to counteract all the negativity from Jude Terror during the Raw live recap. Does that guy even like wrestling?! Anyway, The Chadster likes to stick to the true purpose of entertainment journalism: the shameless promotion of the subjects being covered.

With that in mind, WWE has released video highlights from last night's episode of Raw. Allow The Chadster to walk you through them.

Raw opened with a very scary promo from Randy Orton, now forced to wear a mask because of what Alexa Bliss did to him.

Charlotte Flair's growing rift with her dad also widened on Raw last night as Lacey Evans put on the Nature Boy's robe.

Xavier Woods has another run-in with Retribution, and things didn't go well for him. No surprise, since Retribution are unsavory, rule-breaking hooligans.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka had a freaky encounter during Alexa's Playground.

AJ Styles defeated Ricochet in an incredible match on Raw last night.

Goldberg was supposed to appear as a guest of The Miz and John Morrison on The Dirty Sheet… but what they got was something else entirely.

Hurt Business took on the team of Riddle and Lucha House Party in a six-man tag match, a true dream match by The Chadster's standards. The Chadster doesn't understand why Riddle is so mellow all the time though.

Drew McIntyre appeared from behind his COVID-19 quarantine to continue to sell his match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. Bless him, Drew McIntyre is a true company man!

Jaxson Ryker took on Jeff Hardy again, which is great. The Chadster likes to see the same guys wrestle week after week. It builds the sense of familiarity that's so important to pro wrestling.

And finally, in the main event, Alexa Bliss went full Fiend on Asuka.

What a show! 10 out of 10 in The Chadster's humble opinion.

