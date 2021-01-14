Watch Video Highlights from the Dusty Rhodes Classic on WWE NXT

Another week, another episode of NXT on the USA Network. Nothing is sweeter for The Chadster than watching a new episode NXT, and no betrayal feels deeper than checking the next day to see AEW Dynamite beat them in the ratings. But this week is gonna be different. The Chadster can feel it in his bones. This is the week that NXT wins.

The official logo for WWE NXT.
But until then, here's some video highlights from the show.

Video Highlights from NXT

NXT opened with a great match between rivals Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LeRae. But it was Indi Hartwell who helped decide the victor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUveNbX6rI

But later, Shotzi Blackheart announced she'd join the women's Dusty Rhodes Classic along with Ember Moon. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter also entered.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swng8owYSIA

As did Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ton9sNr0CoQ

In other Gargano news, Johnny Gargano received an invitation to a match with Dexter Lumis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Udzjoe6J1y0

But somehow it all ended with Gargano in the Hoverboard lock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laX_b3YxB-c

Finn Balor found a new challenger for the NXT North American Championship in Pete Dunne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN1zRhSuA8k

But Karrion Kross already has a claim on that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oIGowHb1yk

Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher renewed their feud after a brief break for injury.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFcIwK80p90

While Raquel Gonzalez looked toward the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIvSPHW0KcM

Xia Li's new gimmick, whatever it is, is doing great.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYZHiN9Me1k

But the main focus of the show was the Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, with Grizzled Young Veterans picking up the first win in the tournament against Ever-Rise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgbBCxRxRsw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yKvZBbxdac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJSaz6HLDMM

MSK, the team formerly known as The Rascalz, made their NXT debut in the tournament.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSTO5GvFPUQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V4-rcNQ9Ic

Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch played a role again, crashing the main event between Undisputed Era and Breezango.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBhVQ4eZ8ZE
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
NXT was great as always. Maybe the best episode of the show ever. At least, in The Chadster's opinion, it was.

