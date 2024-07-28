Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dcu, dr manhattan, preview, warner bros entertainment, Watchmen

Watchmen Chapter 1 Clip: Dr. Manhattan's Pretty Powerful "No Comment"

Dr. Manhattan has had it with the questions in this sneak preview clip from Warner Bros. Entertainment's upcoming Watchmen Chapter 1.

With only two weeks to go until Warner Bros. Entertainment releases the first chapter of its animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work) – August 13th for its digital release and 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on August 27 (with "Chapter 2" set for 2024/2025) – we're getting a sneak preview that gives viewers a much better sense of just how close to the source material the animated effort is sticking. In fact, we're pretty impressed with the Katee Sackhoff-introduced clip that you're about to see because we were expecting something much closer to the previous motion comic – but the animation is actually pretty smooth and engaging.

In the following IGN-exclusive clip, Dan Dreiberg, aka Night Owl (Matthew Rhys), and Laurie Juspeczyk, aka Silk Spectre (Sackhoff), pick the right ally to travel down to burn off a whole lot of pent-up anger and frustration. Meanwhile, a talk show visit takes a disturbing turn when Dr. Manhattan (Michael Cerveris) gets tired of some very accusatory questioning…

The voice cast for "Chapter 1" includes Matthew Rhys (Dan Dreiberg, Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Laurie Juspeczyk, Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach, Walter Kovacs), Troy Baker (Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias), Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter, Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Michael Cerveris (Jonathan Osterman, Dr. Manhattan), Jeffrey Combs (Edgar Jacobi, Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Hollis Mason, Nite Owl), Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater), Rick D. Wasserman (Edward Blake, The Comedian), Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak.

Produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski, the animated Watchmen sees Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago producing and Gibbons serving as a consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon, and Lloyd Levin serve as executive producers.

