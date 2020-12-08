We Lost Our Human: Netflix Interactive Animated Special Voice Cast Set

We Lost Our Human is the latest animated interactive special coming to Netflix. Created by Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt, creators of Pinky Malinky, the series will star Ayo Edebiri, Ben Schwartz, Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel and Matty Cardarople.

Audiences will get to choose to view the story from the perspective of a self-involved cat (Pud) or a loving, hyperactive dog (Ham), who wake up one day to find that their human and ALL humans have disappeared from Earth! "WE LOST OUR HUMAN!" It's an apocalypse for pets! Desperate to find their owner, these two homebound pets venture out into the world for the first time to discover strange mysteries, meet bizarre creatures and maybe – with the audience's help – save the universe along the way! Pets have to save the universe sooner or later. Everyone else has already. Asbjoern and Garbutt will serve as creators, executive producers, and directors, as well as writing the screenplay with Laura Sreebny and Nick Arciaga.

Asbjoern and Garbutt said, "Creating a huge interactive project has been an exciting challenge and gave us a unique chance to approach Pud and Ham's story outside of a traditional format. We got to explore their many parallels and interwoven paths, which resulted in our story room becoming a complex web of post-it notes, push pins, and string. Quite a dizzying sight for anyone witnessing one of our story pitches!" Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animation, Netflix, said "We Lost Our Human combines the very best of animation, comedy, and interactivity, expanding the possibilities of how stories are told today. We can't wait for audiences of all ages to take this hilarious journey with Pud and Ham, because their fate rests in the audience's hands…literally."

Netflix previously released interactive specials with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and a special episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. It's all part of the ongoing experiment in audience interaction with scripted shows. We may or may not be heading towards a singularity of immersive interactive fiction in our impending cyberpunk dystopian future.