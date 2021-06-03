We The People: Netflix, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Set Civics Remix

Netflix announces something more to celebrate this coming Fourth of July. Creator Chris Nee (Laughing Wild) and Executive Producers Barack Obama and Michelle Obama present We The People, a music event that should make any American proud. The musical series of ten vibrantly animated videos combines musicians' voices together with directors' artistic visions for a civics remix geared towards a new generation.

Combining music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people, We the People is a series of 10 animated music videos that cover a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in unique styles. Set to original songs performed by H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, poet Amanda Gorman, and others, with a ground-breaking mix of animated styles — each episode of We the People is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.

We The People will feature the blending of notable musical and lyrical talents with visionary directors in combinations you may or may not expect. You can decide for yourself with this list below featuring the artist, director, and song title of each video:

H.E.R. and Peter Ramsey– Change

Bebe Rexha and Jorge R. Gutierrez– American Citizen

Cordae and Victoria Vincent – Taxes

KYLE and Tim Rauch – Link Up,

Mabel Ye and Brandi Carlile – Speak Your Mind

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Benjy Brooke- Checks and Balances

Janelle Monáe and Everett Downing– Stronger

Amanda Gorman and Kendra Ryan – The Miracle of Morning

Andra Day and Daron Nefcy –All Rise

Adam Lambert and Trisha Gum -These Are Your Rights,

If you simply cannot wait until July Fourth, AFI DOCS (Link) will be hosting the world premiere of We the People with a free screening event in the DOCS Talks section of the film festival, Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 pm EDT.

Netflix will premiere We the People's ten, three-minute episodes on July 4. It is created by Chris Nee and Executive Producers: Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan (Higher Ground), Chris Nee , Kenya Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), and Producers Ada Chiaghana, Erynn Sampson, PeeDee Shindell. We The People features the musical talents of H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Cordae, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, KYLE, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, and Amanda Gorman, and is directed by Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing, Kendra Ryan.