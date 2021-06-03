We The People: Netflix, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Set Civics Remix

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Netflix announces something more to celebrate this coming Fourth of July. Creator Chris Nee (Laughing Wild) and Executive Producers Barack Obama and Michelle Obama present We The People, a music event that should make any American proud. The musical series of ten vibrantly animated videos combines musicians' voices together with directors' artistic visions for a civics remix geared towards a new generation. 

We The People
Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Combining music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people, We the People is a series of 10 animated music videos that cover a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in unique styles. Set to original songs performed by H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, poet Amanda Gorman, and others, with a ground-breaking mix of animated styles — each episode of We the People is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.

We The People
COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

We The People will feature the blending of notable musical and lyrical talents with visionary directors in combinations you may or may not expect. You can decide for yourself with this list below featuring the artist, director, and song title of each video:

H.E.R. and Peter RamseyChange

Bebe Rexha and Jorge R. GutierrezAmerican Citizen 

Cordae and Victoria VincentTaxes 

KYLE and Tim RauchLink Up

Mabel Ye and Brandi CarlileSpeak Your Mind 

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Benjy Brooke-  Checks and Balances

Janelle Monáe and Everett DowningStronger

Amanda Gorman and Kendra RyanThe Miracle of Morning

Andra Day and Daron NefcyAll Rise 

Adam Lambert and Trisha Gum -These Are Your Rights,

If you simply cannot wait until July Fourth, AFI DOCS (Link) will be hosting the world premiere of We the People with a free screening event in the DOCS Talks section of the film festival, Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 pm EDT.

Netflix will premiere We the People's ten, three-minute episodes on July 4. It is created by Chris Nee and Executive Producers:  Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan (Higher Ground), Chris Nee , Kenya Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), and Producers Ada Chiaghana, Erynn Sampson, PeeDee Shindell. We The People  features the musical talents of H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Cordae, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, KYLE, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, and Amanda Gorman, and is  directed by Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing, Kendra Ryan.

About Jimmy Leszczynski

Jimmy Leszczynski has been blurring the line between comics and reality at SDCC every year since 1994, and was a nerd long before Lewis, Gilbert, and the Tri Lamdas made it cool. Middle aged father of 2 that REFUSES to grow up, lifelong Bat-Fan, and he thinks he's pretty funny.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.