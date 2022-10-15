Werewolf by Night Director Proudly Exposes His Man-Thing to The World

When we first heard that composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder) was chosen to direct Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Werewolf by Night, we really weren't sure what to think. Now that we've seen the Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) & Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander)-starrer? Well, if Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is saying that this is just the beginning of exploring a new section of the MCU, then we say let Giacchino run the entire horror landscape. While there are a dozen reasons we could offer (check out our review here), the biggest one that comes to mind is the introduction of Carey Jones' Ted (with Editor Jeffrey Ford offering additional vocal work)… otherwise known as Man-Thing, member of "Team Jack (Bernal)" and resident swamp "monster." Giacchino took some time to head onto Instagram and Twitter to express his appreciation for being able to bring the character to life and thank Man-Thing's comic book creators.

"Never in my life did I think I'd be the one responsible for introducing this incredible character into the MCU. Big props to the original creators, Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow," Giacchino wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a behind-the-scenes look at Man-Thing (at least from the waist, up):

Now here's a look behind-the-scenes of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Werewolf by Night, where Feige makes the statement about the importance of the special for the MCU's future. Following that, Executive Producer Brian Gay discusses how the special is "peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU":

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there's not just the monsters that are part of 'Werewolf by Night,' but the ones that were up on the wall, there's some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters," Gay shared with The Direct during a recent interview. And while there aren't any official plans in play, Gay is expecting future visits to the more horrific corners of the MCU. "I think, well, we don't know exactly where they'll pop up; next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they're going to pop up again. You're going to see these guys in different ways, of course.

In the following interview with ET Canada, Giacchino explained how the special is a "monster movie" that wants to offer an effective allegory to the challenges many people face in their lives as they struggle to rise above and make a difference. From there, Bernal was asked if he would be joining Moon Knight Season 2 (which still isn't confirmed). With a surprise reaction and laughter from all three, Bernal said that the decision would be up to Moon Knight before Giacchino stated that there were "no immediate plans" for a crossover or guest appearance. The speculation stems from the connection that the two characters have in the comics, with Moon Knight first introduced in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975, written by Doug Moench with art by Don Perlin & Al Milgrom).