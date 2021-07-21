Westworld: HBO Pauses Season 4 Production Over Positive COVID Test

While we thought we had left behind having to write articles about shows shuttering productions over positive COVID-19 tests back in 2020, that hasn't been the case over the past week or so. HBO's Westworld can now be added to a list that includes FX's American Horror Story and Netflix's Bridgerton, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that production on the fourth season is on pause for at least two days after a member of the production team tested positive. With production officially kicking off earlier this summer, Prodigal Son star Aurora Perrineau has come aboard for the fourth run.

The third season was well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continued tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The most recent season explored questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Before the season premiered, viewers were introduced to Incite (a data-collecting company that is clearly looking to achieve god-like status within the Westworld universe) via their "corporate video." In it, it becomes clear that they are more than happy to make our lives "better." From whether to butter your toast to whether the U.S. should nuke another country, Incite believes that the solutions to those problems exist in each and every one of us. We just don't know it yet. Following that, a look at what happens when a god-like system runs headlong into a god-killer. In this case, what results is a "critical event" that has a name: Dolores.

