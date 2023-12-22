Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, what if

What If…? Season 2 Preview: Howard's Business Might Be Picking Up

In a clip from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If...? Season 2, it looks like Nebula has some business with Howard the Duck to deal with.

Today's the day, MCU fans! That's right, Marvel Studios & Disney+ have dropped the first episode of What If…? Season 2 – and we have a sneak preview of what's to come that should help set the proper festive tone. But don't forget – you're not waiting until next week for the second episode because new episodes will be dropping daily beginning today. Now, about that clip… it seems like Nebula has some business dealings with a certain duck named Howard – and it sounds like business has been going pretty well for Howard…

Here's a look back at the sneak preview that was released earlier today, followed by the official season overview and a number of previously-released teasers – with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2 dropping its first episode today – with one new episode dropping daily:

Season 2 Episode 1: "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?": In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of "Infinity War," Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father's shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops. Directed by Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey.

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

