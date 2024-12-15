Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: mcu, what if

What If…? Season 3 Episodes: Agatha Harkness, Howard the Duck & More

With the final run kicking off on December 22nd, here's the rundown of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If...? Season 3 episode titles.

With only a week to go until the third and final season of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…? starts hitting our screens, we're getting a better look at the final eight chapters of the animated anthology series. This final run brings the culminating adventure through the multiverse – as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters – with the spotlight shining on folks like Agatha Harkness and Howard the Duck and some scenarios that have us scratching our heads (especially those final two chapters). What are we talking about? The rundown of episode titles that were released earlier today:

The series features a voice cast that includes a number of stars reprising their roles – with Season 3 featuring characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson (yup, Anthony Mackie), The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's the latest look at the third and final season of the animated anthology series (Don't forget! The final run starts streaming on December 22nd, with a new chapter dropping daily for eight straight days):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!