What We Do in the Shadows S03E05 Review: Guillermo the Manipulator!

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 "The Chamber of Judgement" was another success for this season so far, with the show having a pretty strong run this season. The episode had me laughing from beginning to end, and of course, feeling uncomfortable because of situations our vampires find themselves in. I love that we have been exploring different aspects of each of them, as well as exploring new dynamics within the group- both helping to keep a fresh perspective on things.

In this episode, we follow two storylines. It seems Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has reached a new level of power, or so he thinks, by trying to whisper his ways into Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) minds. He believes the one who truly holds the power is not the one that sits on the throne, but rather the one that counsels them (too much Game of Thrones). And he was right… well, kinda'. Turns out he did manage to convince them to have him be the one on the throne throughout the judgment ceremony.

But when one of the vampires facing judgment turns out to be a past friend who gets sentenced to death under the sun, the fun takes a bit of a turn. Do you remember when Guillermo joined the vampire-slaying group and they ended up trapped at that house? Well, the friend they left behind is now a vampire. Turns out the guilt has been consuming Gizmo every day- or so he says. However, he promises to save him- and he does, courtesy of a very drunk Laszlo (Matt Berry) representing him in front of the Council; once again managing to get into Nadja and Nandor's heads. I am not going to lie, I have been loving this little side of Guillermo we are getting to see more of. I think it also shows he is really not that different from them which I think has made it easier for them to accept him as part of the group.

For their part, Laszlo and Colin (Mark Proksch) have gone for a night out at their neighbors' home. I think it is pretty adorable how invested Laszlo has become in his friendship– it is pretty sweet, to be honest. I have been loving these new sides of him that's been displaying. Laszlo might just be about more than just porn after all. Once again, his friend has found a way to make a mess of things; this time, he wasted a fortune investing in "guy pillows" which not even his friends want to buy. However, he now has to go to court since he is unable to pay back for the pillows so Laszlo decides to represent him. They lost, of course, which is the catalyst for Laszlo's drunkenness that was used by Guillermo. I cannot wait to see what the repercussions of this might be in the future. What We Do in the Shadows has truly been doing a great job this season, with writing so truly spectacular that it makes each episode required multiple viewings.

