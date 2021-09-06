What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E02 Finds A Lovelorn Nandor: Review

The second episode of FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows "The Cloak of Duplication" premiered as part of the two-episode, one-hour Season 3 premiere and it was a seamless segue from the first one. And once again, they nailed it. So far this season has been just as funny as the previous as the power struggle between Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin (Mark Proksch) continues as they see who is the best fit to rule over the Vampiric Council. Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is now their bodyguard, and Laszlo (Matt Berry)… well, he could not give two craps about any position of power: as he puts it, he became a vampire just to suck blood and enjoy carnal pleasures for the rest of eternity. So with that in mind, here's what my thinking was on the second episode of What We Do in the Shadows…

Turns out Nandor has been feeling quite lonely and has fallen for a worker at the 24/7 gym he goes to. Except it has been too long and he does not know how to win her favor, so he decides to take the Cloak of Duplication– one of the relics they were advised not to monkey with by The Guide (Kristen Schaal). And of course, none of them care. So Nandor asks Laszlo for help in wooing the lady he is pining for. So of course, Laszlo gives Colin the first try… and of course, he messes up right away. He even called her "dipshit"! Then Laszlo tries… but with Laszlo being Laszlo, it's not long before an offering of vintage porn crosses some serious lines.

Then Guillermo comes in and gives it a try, too. Turns out he is able to convince the girl at the gym to go out with him as Nandor and they end up really kicking it off. One problem: she thinks he is gay and that he has something for Guillermo. This is how we find out Guillermo is actually crushing on Nandor. Two things, though. I like the shift in Laszlo's attitude toward Guillermo and how they seem to suddenly get along. Also, can we talk about Novak's body language as he is playing Colin, Laszlo, and Guillermo as they're playing Nandor? He definitely nailed their mannerisms– especially Laszlo's. I could not stop laughing the whole time. So funny that she really ends up being into women instead, as Colin and Laszlo called (but for all of the wrong reasons).

Meanwhile, Nadja, Nandor, and Colin start taking Vampiric Council matters into their own cold, dead hands by paying a visit to a group of younglings looking to break away from the council and start their own "vampire structure". In the process, viewers get to see their strengths and shortcomings as leaders. Nadja is too aggressive and Nandor comes off too passive. I feel a combination of the two would be ideal. Colin is just… well… Colin. This has me feeling more and more that Laszlo might end up being the one sitting at the throne when the dust settles. After suffering from what she felt was way too much disrespect, Nadja ends up ripping the leader-dude's heart out and the rest of the group gets on their knees. Though bloody, it was a pretty effective tactic.

To drive home the point of the differences between the two, Nadja and Nandor get into it and she puts on the cloak and becomes Nandor, too. Another hysterical performance by Novak. If this is how What We Do in the Shadows starts off the new season, I definitely cannot wait to see where the road will take us. Now that Guillermo's slayer background is out there, will we tackle at some point his crush on Nandor? The setup for this season is already fantastic & hilarious… and we're only two episodes in.

