What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer

Thanks to Harvey Guillén's (Guillermo) Instagram account, we learned that filming on the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows had wrapped back in May. Now it's less than two months to go until we learn how Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are going to handle knowing they live with "Guillermo the Vampire Slayer" after he revealed his skills saving them in the second season finale. So where do things stand? Between interviews and panels over the past few months, we've learned that a character "we all know and love" will be returning, there's a big birthday on the way, a hellhound along with "more animals" will be appearing, and more. But on Thursday, things elevated quite a bit when FX Networks released a comprehensive teaser trailer for the new and returning shows- and guess which group of Staten Island vampires were included? Yup, and we've got some choice screencaps for you to check out before you get to the clip:

Now's here's a look at FX Networks' full trailer below- with What We Do in the Shadows set to return to the cable network for its third season on Thursday, September 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the series' second season for a nice trip down memory lane:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2: Official Trailer [HD] | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWEowLhqgkY&t=16s)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, returns for its second season, documenting the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

