What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Preview: Laszlo & Colin Roadtrip

So after a one-hour, two-episode Season 3 return that found Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar-vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) going from fearing (and killing) the Vampire Council to running things, and Nandor looking to his roommates (and The Cloak of Duplication) for a little help with his love life, it's time for a road trip. Well, at least for Laszlo and Colin- as you're about to see in the following preview for this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. But we have a feeling the title "Gail" might have to do with our storyline, as Nandor apparently still has some love life matters to handle.

Now here's a look at a preview for this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Gail":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do In The Shadows | Gail – Season 3 Ep. 3 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVc7FVNv1IY)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 3 "Gail": An old flame returns and an ancient vehicle is resurrected. Written by Marika Sawyer and directed by Kyle Newacheck.

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.