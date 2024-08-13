Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Bowen Yang, saturday night live, snl

Which SNL Host Made Cast Members Cry? Bowen Yang Has Us Curious

Which Saturday Night Live host made "multiple cast members" cry because he "hated" their ideas? SNL star Bowen Yang has us really curious...

Okay, it's time to start doing the math. Even though Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has been on-screen since 2019 (Season 45), he was first hired as a staff writer in the 44th season (September 2018). That means we have six seasons' worth of hosts to check out – but Yang let it slip that it was a male host, so we can eliminate some suspects from there. Sorry… you're probably confused. When Yang checked in with Andy Cohen during a recent edition of Watch What Happens Live – an episode that also included Matt Rogers wearing vibrating undies for the segment "Truth or Kink!" – they were asked about the worst behavior from an SNL host that Yang's ever witnessed. Though not naming names, Yang described what went down as "terrible" – adding, "This man who…this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas." With the milestone 50th season arriving at the end of September, now would be the perfect time to start spilling some tea to offer a little public humility. Seriously – how bad did it have to be that "multiple cast members" went to tears?

SNL Season 50 & EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – as well as EP Lorne Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

