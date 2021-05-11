While Justice Sleeps: Stacey Abrams Legal Thriller Getting TV Adapt

Stacey Abrams' latest novel, While Justice Sleeps, will be adapted into a TV series by Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios. This follows a high-stakes bidding war. Abrams, the former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and fervent voting activist's new legal thriller. The book is out this week from Penguin Random House.

The novel follows Avery Keene, a brilliant young law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Wynn, whose descent into a coma plunges the court, and the country, into turmoil and turns Avery's life upside down, as these things do. She is immediately notified that Justice Wynn has left instructions for her to serve as his legal guardian and power of attorney. Plunged into an explosive role she never anticipated, Avery discovers not only that Justice Wynn had been secretly researching one of the most controversial cases before the court — a proposed merger between an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm, which promises to unleash breathtaking results in the medical field, but also that Justice Wynn suspected a dangerous conspiracy that infiltrates the highest power corridors of Washington.

While Justice Sleeps is the first novel published under Stacey Abrams' real name. She previously wrote romance novels and memoirs under the pseudonym, Selena Montgomery. Abrams, who will be executive producing the TV series, said that she wrote the book to "unravel a political mystery about power and secrets through the eyes of a protagonist dealing with her own demons." Abrams is also a devout fan of Buffy and Doctor Who.

"After weathering the competitive storm to secure Stacey's novel, we are elated to have come out on top," said Tim Bevan, co-chairman of Working Title Television. "This is one of those rare moments when the opportunity feels right, and we look forward to developing this thrilling project with the multi-hyphenate Abrams."

"As the media landscape continues to flourish with infinite content, we are excited to embark on this journey with Stacey, who has played an instrumental role in the American narrative and now, television industry," added Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. "We look forward to bringing a level of authenticity, cultural representation, and universal storytelling to this project, which we believe audiences will enjoy."

"I am excited about the book's release today, and I look forward to working with Working Title Television and Universal Studio Group to bring the intriguing world of Avery Keene to television," Abrams continued.

The project will be produced by Working Title Television with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner executive producing alongside Stacey Abrams. Working Title Television's Head of TV for the US. Katy Rozelle will oversee development, and also serve as executive producer. Working Title Television has also produced Amazon Prime Video's Hanna for Amazon Prime, Tales of the City for Netflix, and The Luminaries for BBC One.