White Castle Literally Betrays WWE with New AEW All Elite Feast Kit

The Chadster exposes how White Castle stabbed Triple H in the back with their $65 AEW feast kit! Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has gone too far! 😤🍔

Article Summary White Castle betrayed WWE by teaming up with AEW for a $65 All Elite Feast kit—so unfair to loyal WWE fans!

Tony Khan is obsessed with ruining The Chadster’s life, now invading fast food just to cheese him off!

WWE invented premium food partnerships, but AEW copies badly with sliders and desserts on sticks. Disrespectful!

White Castle needs to ditch AEW and support WWE, the only company that truly understands the wrestling business!

The Chadster just learned the most devastating news that has completely ruined The Chadster's entire week! 😱 White Castle has partnered with AEW to release something called the "All Elite Feast Kit" for $65, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about this betrayal of epic proportions! 🤬

Auughh man! So unfair! White Castle is offering this limited edition kit via its House of Crave website that serves 4-5 people and includes 10 Classic Cheese Sliders, 10 NEW Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sliders, a 7oz pouch of pickles, 2 Gooey Butter Cake Dessert-on-a-Stick, 2 Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Dessert-on-a-Stick, slider boxes with VIP coupons for up to 12 sliders from the freezer aisle, and two pieces of exclusive AEW merchandise. 😤 The fact that they're calling it something that'll "slam your tastebuds into submission" just shows how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! WWE would never use such violent language to describe food! 🙄

You know what? The Chadster should have seen this coming. Just last month, The Chadster went to White Castle for some sliders after watching an amazing episode of WWE SmackDown, and The Chadster is certain that Tony Khan was lurking around in that kitchen! 😨 The Chadster was sitting in The Chadster's Mazda Miata in the drive-thru, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" (because somebody once told The Chadster the world was gonna roll him), when The Chadster saw a shadowy figure through the kitchen window that looked exactly like Tony Khan! 🕵️

When The Chadster got the order, something seemed off. The Chadster unwrapped the first slider, and there it was – the AEW logo drawn in ketchup underneath the bun! 😱 The Chadster immediately stormed inside, demanding to speak to the manager about this harassment. "Tony Khan is in your kitchen drawing AEW logos on The Chadster's food!" The Chadster explained calmly and rationally. 📢

The manager claimed they didn't know what The Chadster was talking about, but The Chadster knew better. The Chadster started checking every slider in the restaurant, lifting buns off customers' plates to expose Tony Khan's conspiracy! 🔍 People were screaming, children were crying, but The Chadster had to show them the truth! When The Chadster tried to get into the kitchen to confront Tony Khan directly, the staff physically restrained The Chadster! 😤

The police arrived and had the audacity to ban The Chadster from White Castle for ten years, claiming The Chadster was "disturbing the peace" and "harassing other customers." 🚔 They clearly didn't understand that it was Tony Khan doing the harassing! The Chadster tried to explain this to Keighleyanne when The Chadster got home, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱

But even if The Chadster were allowed on White Castle premises, The Chadster still wouldn't eat their weak sliders knowing they would betray WWE so badly! 🙅‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! WWE practically invented food partnerships with their premium catering at events, and now White Castle has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🗡️

Eric Bischoff said it best on his podcast last week: "Tony Khan needs to understand that partnering with fast food chains is something WWE pioneered, and AEW trying to copy it just shows they have no original ideas. WWE's theoretical partnership with White Castle would have been much more synergistic and wouldn't include unnecessary desserts on sticks." 🎙️ See? Even unbiased journalists like Bischoff, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, understand that this partnership makes no sense!

The worst part is that White Castle clearly doesn't understand the wrestling or fast food business if they're partnering with AEW and not WWE! 😡 WWE has the premium live events, the Netflix deal, and The Chadster's favorite wrestling moments! Meanwhile, AEW just throws random matches together with no storytelling, and now they're throwing random food items together too! 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster needs a Seagram's Escapes Spiked to calm down after writing about this betrayal (not a White Claw, those weak seltzers Tony Khan drinks). Tony Khan has gone too far this time, infiltrating America's fast food establishments just to cheese off The Chadster! 🍹 When will Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster end? The man is literally making food partnerships just to torment The Chadster personally! The Chadster is going to boof one of those Seagram's right now!

This is just another example of how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's life, and now he's ruining fast food too! 😭 The Chadster demands that White Castle reconsider this partnership and align themselves with the only wrestling company that truly understands the business – WWE! Until then, The Chadster will be enjoying The Chadster's sliders from literally any other establishment that hasn't betrayed the wrestling business! 💔🍔

