Who Killed Santa? Netflix's Murderville Takes On A Special Case

Netflix brings back some improv and detective work in the trailer for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. A lack of scripts and a hilarious bloody holiday await viewers when the special drops on December 15th.

On Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back, and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here's the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren't being given the script. They have no idea what's about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to both of them to name the killer.

On the premiere season of Murderville, guest stars included Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone. The six-episode comedy premiered on February 3rd, with each episode involving a different guest star not given a script and instead expected to improvise along the way. Additional guests for this special include Eliza Coupe, Kurt Braunohler, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Dennice Cisneros, Tawny Newsome, and Courtney Parchman. Based on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions. If the sudden absence of light and then the candy cane stabbing of Santa didn't make you want to watch this special…well, my humor might just be incredibly dark. Anyways, Netflix managed to get Bateman to lick milk out of a bowl, so maybe holiday miracles do exist. Who Murdered Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is set to debut as a 50-minute special on the streaming platform on December 15th. Grab some milk and cookies in memory of Santa.