Who Will Shawn Michaels Pick For The NXT Iron Survivor Challenges?

If there's one person in WWE who is uniquely qualified to introduce a brand new match type, it's WWE Hall of Famer "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels. The icon himself performed in the televised debuts for a number of matches in WWE history, including the Ladder Match, the Elimination Chamber, and the Hell In A Cell. And now, he's bringing all of that with him to his current stomping grounds as head of NXT, where he's devised the brand new Iron Survivor Challenge, which will debut in men's and women's matches at the upcoming NXT Deadline.

While HBK is plenty qualified to both create and choose the participants of such a match, he's bringing along some fellow WWE Hall of Famers tonight on NXT to help him with the announcements in the form of two ahead-of-their-time women and a couple of HBK's fellow D-Generation X members. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's NXT.

Five WWE Hall of Famers will make their way to NXT this week as Shawn Michaels calls on X-Pac, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze to help announce the competitors for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge Matches that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at NXT Deadline. The rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge are as follows: Five Superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match as they battle each other and the clock.

Two Superstars will start the match, and every five minutes a new Superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes.

Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

When a Superstar scores a fall, they will earn one point.

However, when a Superstar loses a fall, that Superstar must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

Once the 90 seconds are up, the Superstar can re-enter the match.

The Superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship, respectively. Who will the Hall of Famers select for the Iron Survivor Challenge? Tune in to NXT on USA on Tuesday 8/7 C to find out!

Along with the big announcements, tonight on NXT we will see Nikkita Lyons team with Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to take on Toxic Attraction in a Six-Woman Tag Match, Dijak making his return to in-ring action, Roxanne Perez facing Indi Hartwell, and Fallon Henley taking on Kiana James.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.