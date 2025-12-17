Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, Widow's Bay

Widow's Bay: Apple TV Previews Matthew Rhys-Starring 2026 Series

Apple TV announced an April 2026 premiere date for Widow's Bay and released a teaser trailer for the Matthew Rhys-starring series.

Article Summary Apple TV sets Widow's Bay premiere for April 29, 2026, launching the first three episodes on debut.

Matthew Rhys stars as Mayor Tom Loftis, a man battling town superstitions and his own insecurities.

Created by Katie Dippold and directed by Hiro Murai, the series mixes horror and character-driven comedy.

Set on an isolated New England island, Widow's Bay explores mysterious events haunting its residents.

Apple TV announced that its new 10-episode series Widow's Bay will make its global debut on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 17th, 2026, on Apple TV. Led by Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys, who also serves as executive producer, Widow's Bay hails from creator Katie Dippold, is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Hiro Murai through his banner Chum Films. Rhys stars in the short teaser trailer, looking depressed. Is there an actor out there who's better at looking harried and depressed than Matthew Rhys these days? That's a rhetorical question. The answer is no. That's what you cast Matthew Rhys for.

Widow's Bay is a quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don't. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. "Widow's Bay" blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy. Rhys stars alongside an ensemble cast led by Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Widow's Bay is created, showrun, and executive produced by Dippold. Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shi,n and Rhys. Murai directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Ti West, Sam Donovan, and Andrew DeYoung.

