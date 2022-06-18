Wilderness: Jenna Coleman Plays Vengeful Wife in Amazon Drama

Wilderness is a new Amazon Original thriller drama starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as a couple whose marriage falls apart spectacularly. Based on BE Jones' 2019 novel of the same name, British couple Liv and Will have a seemingly perfect marriage that crumbles when Liv learns of her husband's infidelity and plans her revenge. Looks like Coleman gets to cross "vengeful wife" off her acting bucket list after "Doctor Who companion", "Queen Victoria", "grieving mother", "serial killer's moll with a French accent" and "sarky occultist Johanna Constantine". Every actor should envy her resumé.

Prime Video describes the series as "a twisted love story, where a dream holiday annd supposedly 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare", which sounds like every British person's holiday, frankly. Just look at Steven Moffat's new play The Unfriend, which is all about the nightmarish aftermath of a holiday cruise when the very English couple end up with a houseguest who might be a serial killer. People kind of hate it when that happens.

As the official synopsis for Wilderness says, "Liv and Will] seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will's affair.

Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America's epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…"

Wilderness, everybody! Why anyone wants to go into that is beyond some of us.

So Yong Kim, director of the 2016 film Lovesong will take on directorial duties for the series, which will be released on Prime Video sometime next year. Filming for the series commences this month.

Pro-tip for all men: don't cheat on your wife if you want to go on a holiday in the wilderness with her. You're really just tempting fate there, mate. Seriously, don't leave home for a place where your very pissed-off better half will get ample opportunities to do you in with a method where she could get away with it.

Wilderness will be on Prime Video in 2023.